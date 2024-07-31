The Concierge: le prime immagini del film diretto da Yoshimi Itazu (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) The Concierge: le prime immagini del film diretto da Yoshimi Itazu Le prime immagini di The Concierge, il film diretto da Yoshimi Itazu della casa di produzione PRODUCTION I.G (Ghost in the Shell, PSYCHO-PASS, HAIKYU!!) uscirà nelle sale italiane il 23 settembre. The Concierge dopo essere stato presentato in anteprima mondiale all’Annecy International Animation film Festival e in anteprima nordamericana al Fantasia International film Festival sarà distribuito in Italia da Eagle Pictures dal 23 settembre.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
