Fonte : fanpage di 31 lug 2024

Stephen Nedoroscik è bronzo olimpico con lo strabismo | sul cavallo non vede nulla ma è perfetto

Stephen Nedoroscik è bronzo olimpico con lo strabismo: sul cavallo non vede nulla, ma è perfetto (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) Il ginnasta è specialista in un solo evento (cavallo con maniglie) ma il suo punteggio è stato determinante per il podio della squadra americana di artistica. Negli States è divenuto virale per la sua storia.
Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Stephen Nedoroscik waited his whole life for one routine. The US pommel horse specialist nailed it - stephen nedoroscik, of United States, gets a hug from Paul Juda after last rotation during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, ... mariettatimes

  • US gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik goes viral: 'Clark Kent of men's gymnastics' - Cheryl and John nedoroscik join 'Fox & Friends' to discuss their son's pommel horse performance at the Paris Olympics and the genetic condition affecting his eyesight. foxnews

  • Katie Ledecky’s Pursuit of Record-Tying Medal Highlights Wednesday’s Olympic Events - After adding a bronze in the 400-meter freestyle, the star distance swimmer will take to the pool in her specialty. si

Video di Tendenza
Video Stephen Nedoroscik
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.