Stephen Nedoroscik è bronzo olimpico con lo strabismo: sul cavallo non vede nulla, ma è perfetto (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) Il ginnasta è specialista in un solo evento (cavallo con maniglie) ma il suo punteggio è stato determinante per il podio della squadra americana di artistica. Negli States è divenuto virale per la sua storia. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Stephen Nedoroscik waited his whole life for one routine. The US pommel horse specialist nailed it - stephen nedoroscik, of United States, gets a hug from Paul Juda after last rotation during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, ... mariettatimes
- US gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik goes viral: 'Clark Kent of men's gymnastics' - Cheryl and John nedoroscik join 'Fox & Friends' to discuss their son's pommel horse performance at the Paris Olympics and the genetic condition affecting his eyesight. foxnews
- Katie Ledecky’s Pursuit of Record-Tying Medal Highlights Wednesday’s Olympic Events - After adding a bronze in the 400-meter freestyle, the star distance swimmer will take to the pool in her specialty. si
Video Stephen NedoroscikVideo Stephen Nedoroscik