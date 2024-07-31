Sarà "meteo da incendio" in Europa nei prossimi anni (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) AGI - Le tendenze per il rischio di incendi boschivi in Europa sono allarmanti secondo uno studio pubblicato su 'Environmental Research Letters' da un team di ricercatori del Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Centre Frankfurt (SBiK-F) e di organizzazioni partner del progetto congiunto dell'Ue 'FirEUrisk'. Il loro studio, guidato dallo scienziato del Senckenberg Thomas Hickler utilizza modelli climatici ad alta risoluzione per dimostrare che il rischio di incendi aumenterà significativamente in tutta Europa. Più alto è il livello di riscaldamento globale, più drammatico diventerà il 'meteo da incendio', affermano gli scienziati.Leggi tutta la notizia su agiNotizie su altre fonti
- Research reveals high levels of PFAS contamination in food supply chains - Consumption of everyday foods and drinks like eggs, rice and coffee could lead to high levels of potentially hazardous PFAS chemicals in humans, the latest research has found. foodnavigator
- Tell the truth: Do you want AI lie detectors in the workplace - CVS, the pharmacy company, recently settled a class-action lawsuit in which the company faced a complaint it used AI lie detector tests during job interviews — and didn’t inform prospective employees ... computerworld
- European companies unite to advance BWRX-300 SMR development in EU - Companies from 11 European countries are joining forces to work on the development of the small BWRX-300 reactor in ... neimagazine
