Otter Products Collaborates with An Garda Síochána on Seizure of Counterfeit OtterBox Phone Cases (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) CORK, Ireland, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
At OtterBox we pride ourselves on the hard work and dedication invested in every stage of our Products' development. This commitment to excellence has been a hallmark of OtterBox since our humble beginnings in 1998. It has made OtterBox a trusted brand associated with reliability and high quality. It's therefore no surprise that there are those who wish to gain from OtterBox's reputation through nefarious means and we've recently become aware of an increase in Counterfeit OtterBox Products in the market. Working closely with Otter Products' Legal Team, on Wednesday 19thJune 2024, An Garda Síochána conducted a coordinated operation targeting intellectual property crime at eight stores in the greater Dublin area.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
At OtterBox we pride ourselves on the hard work and dedication invested in every stage of our Products' development. This commitment to excellence has been a hallmark of OtterBox since our humble beginnings in 1998. It has made OtterBox a trusted brand associated with reliability and high quality. It's therefore no surprise that there are those who wish to gain from OtterBox's reputation through nefarious means and we've recently become aware of an increase in Counterfeit OtterBox Products in the market. Working closely with Otter Products' Legal Team, on Wednesday 19thJune 2024, An Garda Síochána conducted a coordinated operation targeting intellectual property crime at eight stores in the greater Dublin area.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Otter Products Collaborates with An Garda Síochána on Seizure of Counterfeit OtterBox Phone Cases - Working closely with otter Products' Legal Team, on Wednesday 19 th June 2024, An Garda Síochána conducted a coordinated operation targeting intellectual property crime at eight stores in the greater ... adnkronos
- Hardline Series from OtterBusiness Named a Finalist in Fast Company's 2024 Innovation by Design Awards - It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry. The otterbox Hardline Series is a device-integrated iPad case that enhances worker safety and protects valuable technology in ... finance.yahoo
- La powerbank perfetta per Apple Watch esiste! È stupenda e scontata del 38% - Avete un Apple Watch e cercate qualcosa di portatile ed elegante per ricaricare la sua batteria Ecco la powerbank perfetta! tomshw
Video Otter ProductsVideo Otter Products