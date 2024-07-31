«Money dysmorphia», il rischio di sentirsi più poveri di quello che si è (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) La chiamano «Money dysmorphia», una percezione negativa e irrealistica del proprio benessere finanziario e della propria posizione economica. E così la banca Hype corre ai ripari e prevede per i suoi clienti anche supporti psicologiciLeggi tutta la notizia su vanityfairNotizie su altre fonti
- What is 'money dysmorphia' and how can you learn more about your finances - Author David Delisle believes you’re never too young to learn about spending money. He joined CTV Morning Live’s Kent Morrison to break down “money dysmorphia.” ... edmonton.ctvnews.ca
- Why Is Gen Z Suffering From Money Dysmorphia How Much Is Self-Comparison To Be Blamed - money dysmorphia' is when people have a distorted view of their finances, often finding their financial situation worse than it is ... news18
