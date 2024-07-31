F1: Alpine. Oliver Oakes nuovo team principal (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) Il 36enne britannico diventerà il secondo team principal più giovane della F1 ROMA - Oliver Oakes è il nuovo team principal del BWT Alpine F1 team. Lo ha annunciato la scuderia, precisando che Oakes inizierà dopo la pausa estiva e riferirà al Ceo del Gruppo Renault Luca de Meo. Ex pilota automobilis Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditaliaNotizie su altre fonti
