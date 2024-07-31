Delta, 'il crash di Crowdstrike ci costerà 500 milioni' (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) L'amministratore delegato di Delta Airlines, Ed Bastian, ha dichiarato che il blocco informatico causato da un fallito aggiornamento di un software di Crowdstrike costerà 500 milioni di dollari alla compagnia aerea americana. Per effetto del crash causato da Crowdstrike ai sistemi Microsoft Delta è stata costretta a cancellare più di 4 mila voli. "Non abbiamo altra scelta" che chiedere i danni ha detto Bastian, intervistato dall'emittente americana Cnbc.Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- CrowdStrike down after report Delta Air to seek compensation over IT outage - The cyber outage led to more than 2,200 flight cancellations on July 19 and delta has canceled over 6,000 flights so far since then. CrowdStrike's "Falcon Sensor" software had caused Microsoft Windows ... dunyanews.tv
- 3 Airline Stocks That Were Unscathed by the CrowdStrike Outage - Airlines stocks and the broader industry were rocked back on July 19 by the CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) outage that brought computer systems across the world to a grinding halt. For one, this outage ... msn
- Jubilation as Tinubu’s Govt Set to Pay 10,000 Niger Delta Youths N50,000 Monthly - The Federal government has designed a programme called Youth Internship Scheme, where 10,000 youths from the Niger delta region will receive N50,000 monthly. legit.ng
Video Delta crashVideo Delta crash