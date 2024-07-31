DAZN intenzionata ad accordarsi con la Queensbury Promotions di Frank Warren (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) Secondo The Times, il servizio di streaming sportivo DAZN è fiducioso di finalizzare un accordo a lungo termine nel Regno Unito e nel mondo con la Queensbury Promotions di Frank Warren nelle “prossime settimane”. Attualmente nel Regno Unito vige un accordo con l’emittente televisiva a pagamento TNT Sports che scade l’anno prossimo, mentre in Italia c’è L'articolo DAZN intenzionata ad accordarsi con la Queensbury Promotions di Frank Warren proviene da Sport in TV. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportintv.euNotizie su altre fonti
