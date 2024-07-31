Fonte : quotidiano di 31 lug 2024

Boeing nomina Kelly Ortberg come amministratore delegato

Boeing nomina Kelly Ortberg come amministratore delegato (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) Boeing ha scelto Kelly Ortberg, veterano dell'industria dell'aviazione, come suo prossimo amministratore delegato. "Kelly è un leader di esperienza profondamente rispettato nell'industria", afferma il presidente di Boeing Steve Mollenkopf.
Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Plamondon Hospitality Partners Receives Marriott International's 2024 Partnership Circle Award - Plamondon Hospitality Partners, a hotel management company with 12 Marriott locations across Maryland, Pennsylvania and Georgia, was awarded the 2024 Partnership Circle Award at this year's Marriott ... lelezard

  • Compliance into the Weeds: The Boeing Plea Agreement – Questions, Questions, Questions - The award winning, Compliance into the Weeds is the only weekly podcast which takes a deep dive into a compliance related topic, literally going ... jdsupra

  • Boeing names successor to departing chief Dave Calhoun as ex-Rockwell Collins boss - Former Rockwell Collins chief kelly Ortberg joins the US planemaker during one of the most turbulent periods in its history. cityam

Video di Tendenza
Video Boeing nomina
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.