The Mouse Trap: il trailer finale dell'horror con Topolino serial killer (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) Col personaggio di Topolino in Steamboat Willie ormai di pubblico dominio, c'è subito chi si appropria dell'iconica immagine per trasformarlo in serial killer. Il film si intitola The Mouse Trap e questo è il trailer finale.Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoonNotizie su altre fonti
- ‘The Mouse Trap’ Trailer: Mickey Mouse Is a Serial Killer in an Inevitable Public Domain Horror Film - Jamie Bailey directs the twisted take on the mouse with Simon Phillips playing the serial killer version of Mickey. The teaser trailer was released January 1 to announce the project just as the ... yahoo
