Mac Allister sull’addio di KLOPP al Liverpool: «Ci mancherà, ma…» (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) Le parole di Alexis Mac Allister sull’addio di Jurgen KLOPP al Liverpool lo scorso giugno: «Da lui solo amore e rispetto» Alexis Mac Allister, intervistato dal podcast argentino Clank! ha parlato dell’addio di KLOPP al Liverpool. Di seguito le sue parole. «KLOPP? Abbiamo un un rapporto incredibile, mi ha sempre trattato con tanto amore eLeggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24Notizie su altre fonti
- LIVERPOOL - Mac Allister: “Klopp mancherà, ma ora inizia un nuovo ciclo” - Alexis Mac allister, centrocampista del Liverpool, ha parlato al podcast argentino ‘Clank!’, soffermandosi sul suo rapporto con klopp, che ha lasciato i Reds il 30 giugno. Queste le sue parole: “klopp ... napolimagazine
- Alexis Mac Allister reveals Arne Slot talks as he makes Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp admission - Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac allister has been speaking about his relationship with Jurgen klopp. The 25-year-old has already spoken to Arne Slot this summer. msn
- Alexis Mac Allister admits Liverpool concern after team-mate 'jealousy' and Arne Slot talks - Alexis Mac allister has revealed holding talks with new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and explains why Jurgen klopp has already been huge help to his successor ... liverpoolecho.co.uk
Video Mac AllisterVideo Mac Allister