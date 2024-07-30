Jimmy Kimmel non tornerà come presentatore degli Oscar nel 2025 (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) Scritto da Jimmy Kimmel non tornerà come presentatore degli Oscar nel 2025, Uno dei presentatori più affidabili e costanti degli Academy Awards non tornerà sul palco il prossimo anno. Jimmy Kimmel, conduttore del celebre “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” della ABC, ha presentato la cerimonia degli Oscar quattro volte nell’ultimo decennio, inclusi gli ultimi due anni consecutivi. Considerato una scelta sicura e stabile, soprattutto dopo alcuni presentatori controversi, Kimmel non condurrà l’evento del 2025. Jimmy Kimmel lascia gli Oscar: chi sarà il prossimo presentatore? Secondo un rapporto di Puck News, Kimmel ha rinunciato all’opportunità di presentare gli Oscar del 2025, il che avrebbe segnato il suo terzo incarico consecutivo. Il rapporto indica che la ABC e l’Academy stanno valutando nuove opzioni, tra cui il comico John Mulaney, noto per i suoi discorsi esilaranti alle premiazioni.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
