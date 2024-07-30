EA FC 24 SBC Lois Openda Futties Soluzioni E Recensione Carta Oscar Di UT (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) La SBC Loïs Openda Futties è disponibile in EA FC 24. La versione speciale per la modalità Ultimate Team può essere riscattata completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa presente nell’area dedicata. La Carta dell’attaccante belga può essere sbloccata effettuando l’acceso ad UT entro le 19:00 di martedi 13 agosto. In calce alla notizia potete consultare le migliori Soluzioni per completare la SBC di Loïs Openda che ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Futties. Completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa del centroavanti, che milita nel Lipsia, potete ricevere anche premi aggiuntivi da utilizzare per completare altre eventuali SBC o per rinforzare ulteriormente la vostra squadra e riuscire a competere sia nelle Division Rivals che nelle Finali della Champions Weekend League.Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteamNotizie su altre fonti
