Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 | la sportiva made in USA

La nuova Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 entrerà in produzione il prossimo anno. È assemblata nello stabilimento Bowling Green della General Motors nel Kentucky e andrà ad affiancarsi alla Corvette Stingray, Corvette Z06 e alla Corvette E-Ray, la nuova Chevrolet ZR1 ha l'obiettivo di elevare ancora di più, le prestazioni della famiglia Corvette.
La potenza della nuova ZR1 è di 1.064 CV a 7.000 giri/min per una coppia massima di 1.123 Nm a 6.000 giri. La velocità massima stimata è di 346 km/h, il quarto di miglio sarà "bruciato" in un tempo in ...
