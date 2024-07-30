Calciomercato: Norwich. Fiorentina e Verona su Adam Idah (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) I due club hanno sondato il terreno per l'attaccante irlandese Norwich (INGHILTERRA) - Adam Idah, attaccante irlandese del Norwich, nel mirino di due club italiani. Secondo quanto riportato da TEAMTalk, sulle tracce del centravanti ci sarebbero Fiorentina, Hellas Verona e Celtic Glasgow. La squadra Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditaliaNotizie su altre fonti
- Celtic face new 'competition' to land 'immense' transfer target this summer - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... msn
- Transfer Latest – Celtic make multiple bids for Canada striker Jacen Russell-Rowe | OneFootball - Sources: Columbus Crew reject offers from Scottish club for Canadian forward Jacen Russell-Rowe. Offers below Crew’s valuation of the player. Player could play more abroad Russell-Rowe, 21, has 5g/1a ... onefootball
- Southampton ace discussed for Celtic move as Saints continue talks to sign Russell Martin favourite - HITC understands that Southampton and Celtic are continuing talks with over a deal for Matt O’Riley. HITC is told that Saints boss Russell Martin is determined to land the Danish midfielder this ... hitc
Video Calciomercato NorwichVideo Calciomercato Norwich