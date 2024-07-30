Bubba Ray Dudley: “Penso che a SummerSlam la Bloodline farà un passo indietro” (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) Durante un recente episodio di Busted Open Radio, l’hall of famer Bubba Ray Dudley ha detto la sua sul Main Event di SummerSlam. “Di recente la Bloodline ha fatto un gran lavoro, distruggendo chiunque sia intervenuto a fianco di Cody Rhodes. Penso che ora si ritroveranno ad ad affrontare il ritorno di chi ha un conto aperto con la propria famiglia.” Poi sul possibile ritorno di Roman Reigns a SummerSlam: “Mi immagino la più classica delle distrazioni. Parte la musica di Reigns con Solo Sikoa che penserà “Oh mio Dio, che succede?”, lasciando la vittoria al campione WWE. A quel punto ci sarebbe un confronto tra i due cugini. Penso quindi che Cody manterrà il titolo e inizierà la faida tra i samoani.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Bully Ray Questions Wyatt sicks WWE Actions - Since their stormy debut on “WWE Raw,” The Wyatt Sicks, WWE’s mysterious faction, has been stirring the pot, which saw them invade the backstage and chilling vignettes with Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, and ... msn
- WWE Hall of Famer speaks highly of 4-time champion's work with The Judgment Day - The Judgment Day's WWE future holds in balance, and the faction could undergo a massive change in the coming weeks. msn
- WWE Hall of Famer praises AEW star following exceptional match on Dynamite 250 - MJF and Will Ospreay put on an absolute classic for the 250th episode of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. Both wrestlers gave their all in what became a 60-minute slobber-knocker. MJF ultimately won the ... yardbarker
Video Bubba RayVideo Bubba Ray