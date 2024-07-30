Boyd Holbrook entra nel cast di The Morning Show stagione 4 (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) Boyd Holbrook entra nel cast di The Morning Show stagione 4 Boyd Holbrook si unirà alla quarta stagione di “The Morning Show“. Holbrook è l’ultima aggiunta al cast della quarta stagione della popolare serie Apple TV+. Altri nuovi membri del cast includono Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, William Jackson Harper e Aaron Pierre. Appariranno insieme ai protagonisti della serie Reese Witherspoon e Jennifer Aniston, così come ai membri del cast Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm e Nicole Beharie. Holbrook interpreterà Brodie, descritto come “un popolare e provocatorio podcaster e conduttore di talk Show”. The Morning Show 4 The Morning Show è una serie drammatica e sincera che analizza il posto di lavoro moderno attraverso la lente delle persone che aiutano a svegliare l’America.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
