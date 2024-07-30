AI Studio, su Instagram l’intelligenza artificiale che risponde ai commenti al nostro posto (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) (Adnkronos) – Meta ha annunciato il lancio di AI Studio, un nuovo strumento che permette a chiunque (per ora solo negli Stati Uniti) di creare versioni IA di se stessi su Instagram o sul web. Il tool è destinato a rivoluzionare il modo in cui i creatori di contenuti e i proprietari di aziende interagisconoLeggi tutta la notizia su periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
- Create your AI version with Meta’s new AI Studio: Full details - According to the official blog, creators and business owners can use these profiles to talk to their followers on their behalf ... msn
- In futuro avremo tutti un assistente digitale - I fondatori di NVIDIA e Meta e il potenziale trasformativo dell'IA open source - In una chiacchierata attesissima al SIGGRAPH 2024, il fondatore e CEO di NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, e il fondatore e CEO di Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, hanno discusso il potenziale trasformativo ... adnkronos
- Asim Riaz shares BTS pics after Rohit Shetty expels him from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for ‘bad behaviour’: ‘King is back!’ - Asim Riaz, who was evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, following a controversy, has dropped BTS photos and video clip from his new song "Built in Pain," which is in collaboration with Dr Zeus. indianexpress
Video Studio InstagramVideo Studio Instagram