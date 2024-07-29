WWE: Pat McAfee rimarrà a Raw nonostante il ritorno a College GameDay (Di lunedì 29 luglio 2024) Pat McAfee è tornato al tavolo di commento della federazione a partire dall’inizio di quest’anno, tuttavia i fan erano preoccupati che il commentatore nativo di Plum potesse prendersi una pausa da Raw per concentrarsi su College GameDay in onda su ESPN. nonostante ciò, recenti resoconti indicano che Pat continuerà ad essere presente a bordo ring. Pat McAfee non ha intenzione di allontanarsi dalla WWE McAfee ha da poco annunciato il suo ritorno al programma College GameDay, esprimendo entusiasmo per l’avvicinarsi della prossima stagione di football universitario. Secondo quanto riferito da Dave Meltzer di Wrestling Observer Newsletter, si ipotizzava che McAfee sarebbe stato rimosso dal ruolo di commentatore una volta entrato nel team College GameDay.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
