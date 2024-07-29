Un inedito chip Samsung approda su Geekbench: Exynos 1580? (Di lunedì 29 luglio 2024) Un nuovo chipset Samsung è stato individuato su Geekbench e potrebbe essere lanciato come Exynos 1580. Ecco i punteggi e altro. L'articolo Un inedito chip Samsung approda su Geekbench: Exynos 1580? proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
