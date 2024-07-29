Podismo, “9° Memorial Cristina Calleri” nel segno di Mortillaro e Cernigliaro (Di lunedì 29 luglio 2024) Corrado Mortillaro e Federica Cernigliaro hanno vinto il “9° Memorial Cristina Calleri”, gara nazionale “bronze” di 10 km organizzata dalla Meeting Sporting Club Runner con il patrocinio del Comune di Torregrotta. La manifestazione Fidal era valida come 4^ prova della “Messina Run Cup”. Il caldoLeggi tutta la notizia su europa.todayNotizie su altre fonti
- Cedars-Sinai’s first female chair of surgery has big plans - Recruited by Cedars-Sinai to be the new chair of surgery, Dr. cristina R. Ferrone moved from Boston to Windsor Square a year and a half ago. She spent her main growing-up years in Scarsdale, right ... larchmontchronicle
- UTM party to hold memorial rallies in honor Chilima - BLANTYRE-(MaraviPpst)-The UTM party has announced plans to conduct regional memorial rallies to pay tribute to its late president, Dr. Saulos Chilima who died in plane crash on June 10, 2024 in ... maravipost
- Rachel Lee Priday to Release New Album FLUID DYNAMICS in August - Violinist Rachel Lee Priday releases her new album Fluid Dynamics, featuring works by Smith, Wiancko, Spinei, Andres, Lanzilotti, and Cerrone, with pianist David Kaplan. broadwayworld
Video Podismo MemorialVideo Podismo Memorial