Mo | Beirut ' drone Idf ha ucciso 2 persone e ne ha ferite 3 nel Libano meridionale'

Beirut, 29 lug. (Adnkronos) - Un attacco con drone israeliano nei pressi della città di Shaqra, nel Libano meridionale, ha ucciso due persone e ne ha ferite altre tre, tra cui un bambino. Lo riferiscono i servizi di soccorso libanesi, senza specificare se le vittime fossero combattenti o civili.
