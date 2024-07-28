The Fantastic 4 | First Step ecco il primo sguardo a Galactus

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di domenica 28 luglio 2024) Arriva il Divoratore di Mondi. Durante l’attesissimo panel Hall H del San Diego Comic-Con, sabato sera,ha fatto la sua apparizione in un filmato di The4:, ora in produzione a Londra e dintorni. Il look del leggendario cattivo della Marvel sarà incredibilmente fedele ai fumetti, ancor più se confrontato con la versione “vista” ini 4 e Silver Surfer del 2007. Early footage ofin ‘FOUR’ showed his face peering through a building, very clearly a giant cosmic entity. pic.twitter.com/pe5mSU3epk— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 28, 2024 Di cosa parlerà il reboot dei The4:? Anche se si sa poco con certezza, è probabile che ii Quattro saranno ambientati in una realtà alternativa, dopo quello che abbiamo visto nelle immagini promozionali ispirate alla metà del secolo scorso.