EA FC 24 SBC Robin van Persie FUTTIES (Di domenica 28 luglio 2024) Nuovo appuntamento con le SBC di EA FC 24! Scopriamo insieme premi, requisiti, ed alcune possibili soluzioni della sfida creazione rosa Robin van Persie rilasciata durante l’evento Futtties Anche quest’anno cercheremo, durante tutta la stagione, di tenere traccia di tutte le SBC fornendovi informazioni sui requisiti per completarle, sui premi che si possono ottenere e su alcune delle possibili soluzioni! Ricordiamo che in molti casi è più convienente provare ad utilizzare le carte che si hanno all’interno del proprio club, prendendo spunto dai giocatori utilizzati nelle soluzioni presenti sia in questa guida, sia su FUTBIN,EASYBC o FUT.Leggi tutta la notizia su imiglioridififaNotizie su altre fonti
