RISULTATI | ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024

(Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) Questa notte è andato in scena uno dei 3 PPV dell’anno targato interamente ROH, storica federazione adesso sotto il controllo della AEW. Tanta carne al fuoco sviluppata in questi mesi e ovviamente tanti match titolati a partire dal main event per il titolo ROH tra Mark Briscoe e Roderick Strong. Tredici match tra pre-show e main show che hanno offerto sicuramente uno spettacolo gradevole.