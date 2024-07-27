LIVE – Cottafava Nicolai-Cherif Ahmed | beach volley maschile Olimpiadi Parigi 2024 DIRETTA

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) Ilindi Samuele/Paolo-Younousse/Tijan, sfida valida come prima giornata del Gruppo A dialledi. Grande attesa per il debutto nel torneo della coppia azzurra, che dopo il terzo posto nel mondiale in Qatar nel 2023 mira a un risultato importante, forte del settimo posto nel ranking. E proprio la coppia qatariota sarà il primo ostacolo da superare per, alla prima Olimpiade in carriera, e, che invece ha vinto l’argento a Rio nel 2016 e vuole migliorare il quinto posto di Tokyo, entrambi ottenuti nello storico sodalizio con Daniele Lupo. La palla a due è fissata alle ore 23:00 di sabato 27 luglio, con Sportface che vi fornirà ildiaggiornato in tempo reale.