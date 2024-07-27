FC 24 SBC FUTTIES: Harry Maguire (Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) Scopriamo come completare la SBC FC 24 FUTTIES: Harry Maguire Anche quest’anno cercheremo, durante tutta la stagione, di tenere traccia di tutte le SBC fornendovi informazioni sui requisiti per completarle, sui premi che si possono ottenere e su alcune delle possibili soluzioni! Ricordiamo che in molti casi è più convienente provare ad utilizzare le carte che si hanno all’interno del proprio club, prendendo spunto dai giocatori utilizzati nelle soluzioni presenti sia in questa guida, sia su FUTBIN,EASYBC o FUT.GG (stessa nazionalità, stesso campionato, stesso ruolo) ma non utilizzando esattamente gli stessi che spesso potrebbero avere un prezzo più elevato, inflazionato dal fatto che moltissime persone li acquistano per completare la sfida FUTTIES: Harry Maguire Numero obiettivi da completare: 2 1x FUTTIES Premium Harry Maguire Non scambiab.Leggi tutta la notizia su imiglioridififaNotizie su altre fonti
