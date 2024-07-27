Attacco Cyber: Malware su PyPI Mira a Rubare Credenziali Google Cloud da macOS (Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) Attacco Cyber: Malware su PyPI Mira a Rubare Credenziali Google Cloud da macOSCybercriminali hanno escogitato un nuovo modo per attaccare gli utenti macOS, sfruttando il popolare repository di pacchetti Python, PyPI. Un pacchetto dannoso, chiamato "lr-utils-lib", è stato progettato per individuare specifici dispositivi macOS e Rubare le loro Credenziali di accesso a Google Cloud.ComeLeggi tutta la notizia su recensionihardwareNotizie su altre fonti
