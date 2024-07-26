UnionPay International Expands European Network, Making Summer Travel on the Continent More Convenient for UnionPay Cardholders (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) MADRID, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
UnionPay International ("UPI" or "the Company") has been continuing its rapid expansion in the European market with 90% of countries and regions in Europe, and all Schengen countries, already supporting UnionPay cards. The point of sale (POS) acceptance coverage rate of UnionPay card merchants in the region has climbed to 80% and the Company's continued expansion makes life even More Convenient for UnionPay Cardholders visiting Europe this Summer who are reminded to bind their UnionPay cards to their mobile phones for a quick payment and efficient Travel experience in popular tourist destinations such as France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and Hungary, among many others. UnionPay International has also promoted More than 6 million European merchant POS to support UnionPay QuickPass.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
This summer, countries such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, and those in Southeast Asia, have launched local UnionPay card products to facilitate convenient payments for European travel.
