Trevor Lee (ex Cameron Grimes): “Sono interessato alla AEW così come a tutte le altre compagnie di wrestling” (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) Il licenziamento di Cameron Grimes dalla WWE, avvenuto lo scorso aprile, è stato un fulmine a ciel sereno e ha colto tutti di sorpesa, compreso l’atleta stesso. Durante un recente virtual signing per K&S Wrestlefest, Trevor Lee, questo il vero nome dell’atleta, ha parlato delle compagnie di wrestling per cui vorrebbe lavorare. Tante opzioni da vagliare “Sono interessato a tutte le compagnie. Ma Sono interessato alla AEW. Perché non dovrei? Sta facendo quello che dovrebbe fare e sta sconvolgendo questo mondo e scatenando una tempesta di fuoco che è la nuova era del wrestling. Quindi è ovvio che sia interessato”. Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
