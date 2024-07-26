SDCC 2024: Chris Hemsworth sul suo futuro incerto nel MCU: “Aspetto la telefonata…”. (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) Chris Hemsworth porterà il suo talento sul grande schermo quest’autunno con Transformers One, calandosi nel ruolo di Optimus Prime e incarnandolo negli anni della sua giovinezza, prima che la Guerra per Cybertron facesse a pezzi tutto. Parlando con ComicBook in fila per la stampa di Transformers One (dopo che il film d’animazione ha fatto il giro della Hall H con un enorme panel), Hemsworth si è espresso in merito al suo ruolo nel film, ma anche, naturalmente, su quando potrebbe tornare nel Marvel Cinematic Universe. In particolare, è stato chiesto a Hemsworth quali sarebbero le probabilità di una prossima intervista, se per Thor 5 o per Avengers 5? Oh! Ehi, amico, ho amato ogni secondo di lavoro nell’Universo Marvel e se c’è ancora qualcosa da fare, sono entusiasta. Non c’è ancora nulla di ufficiale. Sto aspettando la telefonata e le notizie per vedere cosa succede.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
