SDCC 2024 | Chris Hemsworth sul suo futuro incerto nel MCU | Aspetto la telefonata…

(Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024)porterà il suo talento sul grande schermo quest’autunno con Transformers One, calandosi nel ruolo di Optimus Prime e incarnandolo negli anni della sua giovinezza, prima che la Guerra per Cybertron facesse a pezzi tutto. Parlando con ComicBook in fila per la stampa di Transformers One (dopo che il film d’animazione ha fatto il giro della Hall H con un enorme panel),si è espresso in merito al suo ruolo nel film, ma anche, naturalmente, su quando potrebbe tornare nel Marvel Cinematic Universe. In particolare, è stato chiesto aquali sarebbero le probabilità di una prossima intervista, se per Thor 5 o per Avengers 5? Oh! Ehi, amico, ho amato ogni secondo di lavoro nell’Universo Marvel e se c’è ancora qualcosa da fare, sono entusiasta. Non c’è ancora nulla di ufficiale. Sto aspettando la telefonata e le notizie per vedere cosa succede.