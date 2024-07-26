Prelude to the Olympics: i beauty look più belli delle star sul red carpet (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) Dalla chioma effetto wet di Zendaya al soft make-up di Charlize Theron passando per le palpebre purple di Serena Williams. Tutta la bellezza sul tappeto rosso dell'evento inaugurale delle OlimpiadiLeggi tutta la notizia su vanityfairNotizie su altre fonti
- Serena Williams teases a glimpse of her black lingerie beneath a plunging suit at Louis Vuitton's star-studded Prelude To The Olympics party in Paris - The tennis ace, 42, looked sensational in a navy three piece suit with a plunging waistcoat that teased a glimpse of her black satin bra beneath. dailymail.co.uk
- Celebrities at the Prelude to the Paris Olympics 2024 - Various celebrities attended the prelude to the Paris olympics 2024 at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France on Thursday, Jul. 25. qatarmoments
- Celebrità e glamour a Parigi in attesa dei giochi olimpici - Nella vibrante cornice parigina, mentre i capi di Stato si riuniscono alla cena ufficiale al museo del Louvre, i vip del mondo dello spettacolo e della moda ... occhioche
Video Prelude theVideo Prelude the