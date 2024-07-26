Mettiamo gli occhi sulla One UI 7.0 tra nuovi quick settings, icone, “pillola dinamica” e non solo (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) Scopriamo più da vicino la One UI 7.0 di Samsung con un po' di anticipo: vediamo quick settings e pannello notifiche, icone e altre novità! L'articolo Mettiamo gli occhi sulla One UI 7.0 tra nuovi quick settings, icone, “pillola dinamica” e non solo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- Samsung’s One UI 7 leaks reveal iOS-inspired design and new features - One UI 7 is also expected to introduce “Continuity notification,” a feature similar to iPhone notification mirroring in macOS Sequoia. It will display video call notifications from your phone on other ... absolutegeeks
- Notification Settings - Is the 19th century Champagne on the bottom of the Baltic Sea still fit for a toast A team of Polish divers has discovered the wreckage of an old sailing ship loaded “to the ... winnipegfreepress
- 5 top tips for taking better photos on your iPhone - If you head to your settings app, then scroll down to ‘Camera’ and tap on it, you’ll see plenty of options and one of them under the ‘Composition’ is called ‘Grid’. Turn this on and your viewfinder in ... rte.ie
Video Mettiamo gliVideo Mettiamo gli