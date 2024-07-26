La successione di Murdoch andrà in scena in Nevada, tra lotte filiali e trumpismo (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) Non poteva che finire a Reno, città di biscazzieri, divorzi facili e trust familiari blindati. Sarà qui, in Nevada, che si decideranno le sorti della dinastia dei Murdoch, una saga che ha i Contenuto a pagamento - Accedi al sito per abbonartiLeggi tutta la notizia su ilfoglioNotizie su altre fonti
- Rupert Murdoch Battles His Own Children To Cement Lachlan’s Media Empire Control - It is being reported that murdoch’s children were blindsided by the move. The Times reports that a nevada probate commissioner recently ruled that the family’s irrevocable trust could be modified if ... bandt.au
- Rupert Murdoch locked in secret legal battle against three children over future of family’s media empire - Those three siblings — James, Elisabeth and Prudence — have united to stop their father. Lachlan has joined on Rupert murdoch’s side. Last month, the nevada probate commissioner found that murdoch ... telegraphindia
- Rupert Murdoch’s own children don’t trust him. Why should anyone else - Why are senior Labor figures paying court to the murdochs when Rupert's own children clearly don't trust or believe him crikey.au
