Fonte : laprimapagina di 26 lug 2024

Il World ranger day al Museo regionale di scienze naturali

Il World ranger day al Museo regionale di scienze naturali (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) L’Assessorato Opere pubbliche, Territorio e Ambiente comunica che, in occasione del World ranger Day che si celebra il prossimo 31 luglio, il Museo regionale di scienze naturali Efisio Noussan ospiterà un’iniziativa organizzata in collaborazione con i due parchi naturali della Valle d’Aosta. Nel giardino antistante il castello di Saint-Pierre, sarà allestita una postazione nella quale i guardaparco del Parco Nazionale Gran Paradiso e del Parco Naturale Mont Avic racconteranno ai visitatori del Museo le loro attività e le caratteristiche di questi territori tutelati.
