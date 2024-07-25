RISULTATI: SIW Summer System 25.07.2024 (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) I RISULTATI del Summer Show della SIW, che potete recuperare sul Canale Youtube della SIW: Qualifyng Match for Colossal Ladder MatchPicchio batte Vertigo w/Federico Volta e si qualifica Grudge MatchEma Corsi batte Stryke Hellwig Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
RISULTATI: DREAM Pro Summer Edition 20.07.2024 - I risultati dello Show andato in scena sabato a Salerno: DREAM Pro Summer EditionSabato 20 Luglio – Salerno Luke Astaroth batte Nico Narciso Max Peach batte Julia Tag Team MatchLa Grande Bellezza (Il Divo & Matt Vercetti) battono Step over (Gianluca Vitale & Luca Della Calce) Mitchell Starr batte Rede Six Man Intergender Tag Team MatchEden (Luna Moreno, Sebastian DeWitt & Frank Tanaka) battono Whiskey Lee, Luca Auditore e Omar Prince Francis Corporente batte Nico Inverardi
RISULTATI: SIW Summer System 11.07.2024 - I risultati del Summer Show della SIW, che potete recuperare sul Canale Youtube della SIW: Non Title Tag Team MatchBBB [SIW Superior Tag Team Champion] (Mirko Mori & Nico Inverardi) battono El G & El Ghepardero Especial SIW Superior WILD TitleSwan (c) batte Vertigo e mantiene il Titolo
RISULTATI: SIW Summer System 04.07.2024 - I risultati del Summer Show della SIW, che potete recuperare sul Canale Youtube della SIW: Fabio Romano w/La Nuova Legione (Davide Adani & Doc Miller) batte Elia Piddu No DQ MatchPicchio batte Leon Chiro w/Liz Rage
