Konecta Romania recognized as One of the Best Places to Work for 2024 (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) BUCHAREST, Romania - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 July 2024 - Konecta Romania, a leader in customer experience management and outsourcing services, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Best Places to Work, for the fourth time. Konecta Romania's commitment to HR excellence is reflected in its strategic initiatives and core valuesLeggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
Video di Tendenza
- Konecta Romania recognized as One of the Best Places to Work for 2024 - it Twitter: PAGLIERI SpA Facebook : laura. Konecta Romania's commitment to HR excellence is reflected in its strategic initiatives and core values that emphasize the importance of a supportive, growth-oriented, and inclusive work environment. The company prioritizes work-life balance through policies like flexible working hours, remote work options, and generous paid time off, ensuring that employees can maintain a healthy equilibrium between their professional and personal lives. liberoquotidiano
Video Konecta RomaniaVideo Konecta Romania