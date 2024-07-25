EA Sports UFC 5: al via la Fight Week (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) EA Sports UFC 5 ha dato il via alla Fight Week per celebrare l’evento UFC 304, che si terrà il 27 luglio al Co-Op Live di Manchester, Inghilterra. In occasione di questo evento, quattro nuovi Alter ego sono stati aggiunti al gioco: Michael Bisping, Darren Till, Alexander Gustafsson e Khabib Nurmagomedov. Inoltre, quattro nuovi lottatori sono stati inseriti nel roster di UFC 5: Carlos Ulberg (#10 LHW) Kyler Phillips (#11 BW) Gillian Robertson (#13 WSW) Jack Shore Durante la UFC 304 Fight Week, i giocatori possono partecipare alle nuove sfide, ai Pick Em e ottenere contenuti cosmetici. Attraverso l’opzione Fight Pick’ems, i giocatori possono prevedere i vincitori degli incontri della Main Card, sbloccando premi di gioco.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
