Carolina Crescentini: «Ho fatto la barista in un pub di Trastevere. A settembre una commedia con Elisabetta Canalis, lei è la più amata d'Italia» (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) «Dietro ogni attore c?è un barista, un cameriere». È stato così anche per lei, per Carolina Crescentini. «Ho fatto la barista in un pub a Trastevere, poiLeggi tutta la notizia su leggoNotizie su altre fonti
- Carolina Crescentini: «Ho fatto la barista in un pub di Trastevere. A settembre una commedia con Elisabetta Canalis, lei è la più amata d'Italia» - «Dietro ogni attore c’è un barista, un cameriere». È stato così anche per lei, per carolina Crescentini. «Ho fatto la barista in un pub a Trastevere, ... leggo
- The 27 Best Starbucks Secret Menu Drinks, Chosen by a Former Starbucks Barista - As a former Starbucks barista, I can verify that most customers order the same thing every time they come in. Just like at a bar, you get to know your regulars, from the sporty mom who always gets the ... yahoo
- Your weird coffee order comes with a remake guarantee at this Charlotte coffee shop - Whatever kind of bizarre order you want to come up with, never, ever fear it. Order it.” Here’s an inside look at East Boulevard’s best kept secret. charlotteobserver
Video Carolina CrescentiniVideo Carolina Crescentini