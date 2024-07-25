Blur, un album live e un film sul concerto a Wembley (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) Domani i Blur pubblicano il nuovo album live dal titolo live at Wembley Stadium che diventerà anche un docufilm Ad un anno dall’epocale weekend di musica e gioia allo stadio di Wembley, i Blur pubblicano il nuovo album live dal titolo live at Wembley Stadium il 26 luglio su etichetta Parlophone. live at Wembley Stadium è una raccolta di brani catturati durante le due indimenticabili serate dell’estate scorsa – i più grandi show degli oltre 30 anni di carriera della band – che hanno visto Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James e Dave Rowntree esibirsi davanti ad oltre 150.000 fan allo stadio di Wembley, la prima volta in assoluto che i Blur hanno suonato nell’iconica struttura londinese. Un nuovo film del concerto – intitolato anch’esso Blur: live at Wembley Stadium, uscirà nei cinema in UK e Irlanda il 6 settembre di quest’anno.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.euNotizie su altre fonti
