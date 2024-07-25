Altar: January Jones e Kyle Maclachlan protagonisti del nuovo horror di A24 (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) A24 ha rivelato il suo ultimo film horror, Altar, che vede come protagonisti la star di Man Men January Jones e la star de I segreti di Twin Peaks Kyle Maclachlan. A24 ha rivelato il suo ultimo film horror, Altar, del regista russo Egor Abramenko. Il film vede nel cast la star di Man Men January Jones e la star de I segreti di Twin Peaks Kyle Maclachlan. Altar è stato scritto da Will Soodik di Westworld e basato su un racconto di Philip Fricassi. La trama del film è ancora in gran parte sconosciuta. Si sa però che si tratta di un film horror che racconta di un ragazzo costretto a crescere più velocemente di quanto avesse mai immaginato durante una fatidica estate. Kyle Maclachlan ha recentemente recitato nella serieLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
