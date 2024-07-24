WhatsApp AirDrop, Condivisione File iOS, WhatsApp Nearby Share (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) WhatsApp AirDrop, Condivisione File iOS, WhatsApp Nearby ShareWhatsApp continua a innovare e sta per introdurre una funzione rivoluzionaria per gli utenti iOS: la Condivisione di File in stile AirDrop. Dopo essere stata testata su Android, la nuova funzionalità chiamata "Nearby Share" sta ora facendo il suo debutto anche sugli iPhone.Come funziona Nearby Share su WhatsApp?Grazie a Nearby Share,Leggi tutta la notizia su recensionihardwareNotizie su altre fonti
- WhatsApp looking to add AirDrop-esque feature to iPhones — what we know - whatsapp is developing an airdrop-like feature for Android and now it sounds like it's coming to iPhones as well. msn
- WhatsApp could soon get internet-free file sharing thanks to AirDrop-style upgrade - On Android, it works similarly to airdrop. whatsapp can freely share files so long as your phone can “find, connect to, and determine the relative position of nearby devices.” Plus, the recipient must ... techradar
- WhatsApp Introduces Easy File Sharing Between Android and iPhone - Discover how whatsapp's 'Nearby Share' feature is set to revolutionize file transfers between Android and iOS devices, making sharing easier and more secure without an internet connection. pc-tablet
Video WhatsApp AirDropVideo WhatsApp AirDrop