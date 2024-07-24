Taylor Swift, medley a sorpresa per i fan di Amburgo con “Happiness” e “We are happy” (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) Taylor Swift durante il live di Amburgo si è esibita con un medley nel quale per la prima volta ha eseguito due brani tratti da Fearless (Taylor’s Version) ed Evermore. Taylor Swift nel medley di Amburgo due brani eseguiti live per la prima volta Il momento era stato preceduto dalla performance con un alto medley alla chitarra acustica nel quale i presenti hanno ascoltato Teardrops On My Guitar e The Last Time.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
