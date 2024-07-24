Fonte : wired di 24 lug 2024

Sextortion Facebook rimuove oltre 60 000 account in Nigeria

Sextortion, Facebook rimuove oltre 60.000 account in Nigeria (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) Aumentano i casi di truffe del ricatto sessuale, grazie anche all‘azione del gruppo criminale Yahoo Boys
