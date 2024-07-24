Nel reality Race to Survive un concorrente uccide e mangia un uccello di una specie protetta (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) Durante il reality show Race to Survive: Nuova Zelanda, il concorrente Spencer Jones ha ucciso e mangiato un uccello considerato una specie protetta. Si tratta di un weka, un volatile incapace di volare. Per questa ragione è stato squalificato dal programma e segnalato dal Dipartimento di protezione della natura della Nuova Zelanda. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Nel reality Race to Survive un concorrente uccide e mangia un uccello di una specie protetta - Durante il reality show race to Survive: Nuova Zelanda, il concorrente Spencer Jones ha ucciso e mangiato un uccello considerato una specie protetta ... fanpage
- Rare bird killed and eaten on reality TV show by contestant - An adventurer competing on a survivalist reality TV show said he was driven to eat a protected bird by a “very deep need to eat”. Spencer “Corry” Jones and team-mate Oliver Dev were disqualified from ... telegraph.co.uk
- All the rules RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants must follow as S16 releases on Paramount - The iconic reality show, bursting with glitz and glamour, has taken the world by storm. Now its dramatic sixteenth season is available to stream. manchestereveningnews.co.uk
Video Nel realityVideo Nel reality