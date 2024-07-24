Fonte : fanpage di 24 lug 2024

Nel reality Race to Survive un concorrente uccide e mangia un uccello di una specie protetta

Nel reality Race to Survive un concorrente uccide e mangia un uccello di una specie protetta (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) Durante il reality show Race to Survive: Nuova Zelanda, il concorrente Spencer Jones ha ucciso e mangiato un uccello considerato una specie protetta. Si tratta di un weka, un volatile incapace di volare. Per questa ragione è stato squalificato dal programma e segnalato dal Dipartimento di protezione della natura della Nuova Zelanda.
