IVS YOUNG | relieve the 2024 Radio Aut project!

Leggi tutta la notizia su bergamonews

(Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) Look at the interviews to visitors, exhibitors and organizers done by Alessandro, the anchorman ofAut! We talked about autism and inclusion in the valve industry. Get involved in this unique IVSwith the ‘Spazio Aut association’ : contact us to know about the autism spectrum disorder, to set up a collaboration with your company or to help the ‘Spazio Aut’ association.