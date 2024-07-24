In estate manicure argento ed effetti luminosi: le manicure in trend per la bella stagione (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) Le silver nails con nuance metallizzate entrano a fare parte delle unghie in tendenza per l'estate: stili diversi e risultato sempre top Le silver nails e le nuance metallizzate: le unghie estive in tendenza su Donne Magazine. Leggi tutta la notizia su donnemagazineNotizie su altre fonti
- Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid match in Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired looks - Celebrities alongside Emma Corrin, Avril Lavigne and Brianna Hildebrand were also in attendance on the New York red carpet. breakingnews.ie
- 10 of the Best Manicures to Sport This Leo Season! - Leo season kicks off today, July 23rd, and it’s time to let your nails roar with fierce, fabulous designs. Leos are known for their bold style and magnetic presence, so why not reflect that energy in ... tribune.pk
- 35+ Blue Ombre Nail Designs - This manicure is an expression of color ... It also inspires the innovative use of the ombre technique. Blue and silver ombre nails are the perfect blend of cool colours that can look fancy and ... msn
Video estate manicureVideo estate manicure