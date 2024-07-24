Cupra Born VZ: massima potenza e piacere di guida (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) (Adnkronos) – Cupra Born a distanza di due anni dal lancio, continua nella sua profonda evoluzione. Nasce così una versione ancora più potente e dinamica. Dinamica, sportiva e veloce, tre elementi che anche nell’elettrificazione possono coesistere. La nuova Cupra Born VZ ha una potenza di 326 cavalli (240 kW) e una coppia massima di 545Leggi tutta la notizia su periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
- Cupra Born VZ: massima potenza e piacere di guida - cupra born a distanza di due anni dal lancio, continua nella sua profonda evoluzione. Nasce così una versione ancora più potente e dinamica. Dinamica, sportiva e veloce, tre elementi che anche nell’el ... adnkronos
- Younger drivers ‘most likely’ to take a car on subscription - Analysis of the market by Wagonex found that nearly four in 10 subscription consumers are aged 26-35, while a third are 36-45 years old. fleetnews.co.uk
- Cupra rolls out its first electric SUV in Australia, the Tavascan - cupra launched the born electric hatchback at the end of 2022. At that time, the born was the first EV in Australia with 500km of range with a price starting with a five in front of it – it started at ... thedriven.io
Video Cupra BornVideo Cupra Born