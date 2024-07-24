Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy, un leaker ha rivelato la data d’uscita su Xbox Game Pass? (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) L’insider eXtas1stv potrebbe aver rivelato la data di uscita di Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy su Xbox Game Pass e PC Game Pass, affermando nello specifico che la collection con la prima trilogia del franchise è pronto a fare il suo debutto all’interno del servizio in abbonamento dalla giornata dell’8 agosto 2024. Dopo svariati rumor dei giorni scorsi che vogliono alcuni giochi Activision in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass, il leaker potrebbe aver anticipato la data in cui i remake dei primi tre giochi della serie, contraddistinti da un comparto tecnico rinnovato e fortemente migliorato rispetto alle versioni originali, affermando sono ormai pronti ad approdare all’interno della line-up offerta dal servizio di Microsoft. Tornando a quanto accennato ad inizio articolo, eXtas1s è un insider che in Passato ha anticipato correttamente alcune indiscrezioni, sbagliandone però delle altre.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
- The Greek heroes accused of staging a motorbike crash and the Algerian judoka handed a 10-year ban for refusing to face his Israeli opponent - most controversial Olympic late ... - However, the day before the opening ceremony, the training partners failed to attend a drugs test, and hours later they were hospitalised after claiming they'd been involved in a motorbike crash. The ... dailymail.co.uk
- Miami Dolphins safety Marcus Maye of Melbourne, UF, looks forward to Jets games - Just a few years ago, the Jets franchise tagged safety Marcus Maye. In a Florida homecoming, Maye may be a big value play for the Dolphins. msn
- Teen driver cited in Carlisle crash that seriously injured 6-year-old boy - HONESTLY, IF WE WIN HALF OUR gameS, I WOULD FEEL LIKE REALLY GOOD ABOUT THAT. LIKE, THAT’S WHAT I’D BE HOPING FOR. MUCH OF THAT HOPE FOR THIS SEASON AND THE. A 17-year-old driver has been cited in ... wcvb
Video Crash BandicootVideo Crash Bandicoot