3Degrees deepens APAC presence with new Singapore office, expanded team of climate experts
3Degrees, a leading global climate solutions provider and certified B Corp, has announced the opening of a new office in Singapore, as well as the hiring of an in-region team of origination, business development, and renewable energy procurement experts. The company has been doing business in APAC for over a decade, and is now deepening its investment to scale its regional portfolio of energy attribute certificates (EACs) and provide enhanced market access and support for customers' global strategy, carbon, and renewable energy procurement needs.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
